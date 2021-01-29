AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF opened at $157.30 on Monday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average of $157.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,406. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.