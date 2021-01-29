apM Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $439,552.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $439,552.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00769678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.58 or 0.03793046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033610 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

