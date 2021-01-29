Apex Market Cap Reaches $231,678.71 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Apex has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $231,678.71 and $2,534.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009410 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

