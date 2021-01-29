Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.31. 7,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,465,092.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,079 shares in the company, valued at $42,454,751.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,969 shares of company stock worth $5,733,445. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

