Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

