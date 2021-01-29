Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.1-135.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.54 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.14.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $300.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

