Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $9.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.15.

NYSE AR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

