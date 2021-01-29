ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Increased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 3.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,089,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $670,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 471,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSS stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $358.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

