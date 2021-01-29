ANGI Homeservices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 18,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the average volume of 1,418 call options.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,963 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.40 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.34.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

