Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
