Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Trading Up 11.4%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $68.20. 3,724,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,875,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,472,462.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,395 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,084. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Anaplan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

