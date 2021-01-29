Analyzing Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pervasip and Lumen Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $22.40 billion 0.58 -$5.27 billion $1.32 9.02

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Lumen Technologies 6.05% 12.10% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pervasip and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 6 4 2 0 1.67

Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.31, indicating a potential downside of 13.43%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Pervasip.

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Pervasip on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. It offers IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and content delivery services. Lumen Technologies, Inc. also offers transport and infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical networks; unlit optical fiber networks, and related professional and management services; private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; colocation and data center services; and consulting services, which include network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks for government and business customers. In addition, the company provides voice and collaboration services, including primary rate interface service, local inbound service, switched one-plus, toll free, long distance, and international services; and voice over internet protocol services, as well as satellite television services under DIRECTV name. Further, it offers IT and managed service that include network, hosting, public and private cloud, and other IT services, as well as intuitive management tools. Additionally, the company is involved in leasing and subleasing of space. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 4.7 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly knowen as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

