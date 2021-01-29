Analyzing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Savings Financial Group and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Flagstar Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.76 $33.35 million N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.66 $218.00 million $3.46 12.78

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65%

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats First Savings Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

