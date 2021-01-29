Analyzing Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) & Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Enova Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -22.83% -32.16% -16.04% Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cemtrex and Enova Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cemtrex currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.15%. Given Cemtrex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and Enova Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $43.52 million 0.72 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enova Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cemtrex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova Systems has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cemtrex beats Enova Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and facial recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. This segments installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

