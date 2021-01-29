Analyzing Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) & ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARC Group and Dolby Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolby Laboratories 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dolby Laboratories has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.17%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than ARC Group.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group N/A N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories 19.91% 9.89% 8.13%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Group and Dolby Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.32 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories $1.16 billion 7.70 $231.36 million $2.30 38.78

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats ARC Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

