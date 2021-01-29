Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Target Price at $40.20

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

