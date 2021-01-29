Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $10.67

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.