Analysts Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $9.85

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 357.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 689,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4,442.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 525,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,297. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

