Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target at $30.09

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,566,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,376,423.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $9,623,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -142.75. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.