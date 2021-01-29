Analysts Set Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Target Price at €19.92

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.92 ($23.43).

HHFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

HHFA opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 1 year high of €23.10 ($27.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.53.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

