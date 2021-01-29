Analysts Set Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Target Price at GBX 177.50

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Greencore Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.40 ($3.31). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £614.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

