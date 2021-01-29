Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) PT at C$24.07

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock opened at C$19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.61%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

