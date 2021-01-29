Analysts Set Expectations for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

FUL stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

