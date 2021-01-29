Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Trader Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

