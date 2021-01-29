Analysts Set Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Target Price at $15.33

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 38,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $455.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

