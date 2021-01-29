Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $34.90

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

CUZ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 888,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

