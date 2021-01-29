Analysts Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $17.25

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

