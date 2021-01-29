Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hostess Brands (TWNK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) recently:

1/19/2021 – Hostess Brands is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

1/15/2021 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

1/12/2021 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

12/10/2020 – Hostess Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,202. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Hostess Brands Inc alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,766,634 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.