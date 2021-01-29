Analysts Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of -166.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

