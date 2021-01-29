Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce sales of $529.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $743.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

