Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

