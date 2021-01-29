Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

XENT stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,199,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

