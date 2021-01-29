Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $274.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.40 million and the lowest is $266.30 million. Duluth posted sales of $259.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $656.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $662.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $729.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Duluth has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

