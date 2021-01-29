Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Baker Hughes also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. FMR LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.62. 91,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

