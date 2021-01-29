Analysts Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.41. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

