Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.13. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

