Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $68.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $92.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $214.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $304.58 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $333.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.