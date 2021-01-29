Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $68.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $92.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $214.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $304.58 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $333.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.
Shares of VNOM stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $23.82.
About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.
