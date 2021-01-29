Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%.

SWKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SWK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SWK by 905.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SWK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SWK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in SWK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.47. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635. SWK has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

