Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RM. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,497. Regional Management has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The stock has a market cap of $317.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,061.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,177 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 30.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

