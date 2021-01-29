Analysts Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $711.66 Million

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to report sales of $711.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $723.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.55 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 292,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $763.93 million, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE accounts for 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

