Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $33.43 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

