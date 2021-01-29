Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,048. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

