Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

