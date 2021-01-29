Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $210.55 million and $35.04 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00792234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.28 or 0.03891229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013714 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 338,768,740 coins and its circulating supply is 204,238,569 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

