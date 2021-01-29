AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

