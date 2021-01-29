Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Amgen by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.02. 61,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.