Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.26.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
