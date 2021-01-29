AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total transaction of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

