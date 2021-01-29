American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

