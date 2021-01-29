American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $115.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXP. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of AXP opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

